FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Exclusive - Trump very likely to stop in Poland on way to G20 summit - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 2 months ago

Exclusive - Trump very likely to stop in Poland on way to G20 summit - sources

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after announcing his $1 trillion infrastructure plan during a rally alongside the Ohio River at the Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. June 7, 2017.John Sommers II

Lidia Kelly and Pawel Sobczak

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is very likely to make a short stopover in Poland in July on his way to the summit of leaders from the Group of 20 countries next month in Germany, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Poland's conservative eurosceptic ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), is staunchly Atlanticist and has been much more welcoming of the new right-wing Trump administration than many other European governments.

Feeling increasingly isolated in Europe, it has been trying for months to secure Trump's visit.

Three official sources, who asked not to be further identified, said Trump agreed to visit Poland in July, with two of them saying the planned date is July 6, just a day before the G20 leaders meet for their annual summit in Hamburg.

While many details of the visit are still unclear, two sources said that Trump will most likely come to Warsaw.

Earlier, Poland hoped Trump would come to the country's western city of Wroclaw where leaders from several central, eastern and southern European countries were to meet for the so-called Three Seas Initiative summit on July 6-7.

"The American president is indeed very likely to come," one of the sources said. "We are preparing to host him on July 6."

The trip would follow Trump's fractious first meeting with NATO in May, where he publicly denounced Europe's low defence and left European allies wondering where the military alliance goes next.

Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.