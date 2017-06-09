FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to visit Poland in July - White House
June 9, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 months ago

Trump to visit Poland in July - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Bedminister, New Jersey for the weekend, June 9, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Poland ahead of next month's G20 summit in Germany, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The visit will emphasize the "priority of strengthening NATO’s collective defence," and Trump will also attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit to "demonstrate our strong ties to Central Europe," the statement said.

Leaders from several central, eastern and southern European countries are to meet in the city of Wroclaw in western Poland for the so-called Three Seas Initiative summit on July 6-7.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

