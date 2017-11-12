FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boris Johnson says Hariri should return to Lebanon
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 8:26 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Boris Johnson says Hariri should return to Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday he hopes Saad al-Hariri, who announced last week from Saudi Arabia that he was resigning as prime minister of Lebanon, returns to Beirut “without further delay”.

FILE PHOTO - Boris Johnson attends an informal meeting of European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Picture

In a statement, Johnson said he had spoken with Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil on Sunday and reiterated Britain’s support for Lebanon. Johnson said Lebanon “should not be used as tool for proxy conflicts” and its independence should be respected.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Writing by Lisa Barrington in Beirut; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.