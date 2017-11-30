Pope lands in Bangladesh, to meet Rohingya group on Friday

DHAKA (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in Bangladesh on Thursday after a diplomatically sensitive trip to neighbouring Myanmar, where he made no direct reference to the plight of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh in their hundreds of thousands.

Bangladesh is hoping the Thursday-Saturday visit, during which the pope will meet a group of Rohingya in Dhaka, will help pressure the international community to find a lasting solution to the problem of the periodic influx of Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar.