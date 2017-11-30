FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope urges 'decisive measures' for Myanmar refugees but avoids 'Rohingya'
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in a day

Pope urges 'decisive measures' for Myanmar refugees but avoids 'Rohingya'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday called for “decisive measures” to resolve the political crisis causing mostly Muslim refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to flee to Bangladesh.

But, just as in the first leg of his trip in Myanmar, he did not use the word Rohingya, which is contested by the Yangon government and military.

In a speech before Bangladesh’s president hours after arriving, Francis instead spoke of “refugees from Rakhine State”.

He also called on countries to give “immediate material assistance” to help Bangladesh deal with the crisis.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
