FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope says Myanmar should commit to respect for human rights
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated a day ago

Pope says Myanmar should commit to respect for human rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that Myanmar is suffering from civil conflict and hostilities “that have lasted all too long and created deep divisions”, but in a speech in the country’s capital he did not refer to the minority Rohingya Muslims.

Pope Francis and Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi stand on stage with children during a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“The arduous process of peacebuilding and national reconciliation can only advance through a commitment to justice and respect for human rights,” he said, speaking after Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had made an address.

“Religious differences need not be a source of division and distrust, but rather a force for unity, forgiveness, tolerance and wise nationbuilding,” the pope added.

The pope’s visit to Myanmar comes after an exodus of more than 620,000 Rohingya from Rakhine state to the southern tip of Bangladesh following a military crackdown that the United States last week branded “ethnic cleansing”.

His trip is so delicate that some papal advisers warned him against even saying the word “Rohingya”, lest he set off a diplomatic incident that could turn the country’s military and government against minority Christians.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens nor as members of a distinct ethnic group with their own identity, and it rejects the term “Rohingya” and its use.

Pope Francis did not use the word in his speech.

Reporting by Phil Pullella; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.