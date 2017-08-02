FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed as plane lands on Portuguese beach
August 2, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 4 days ago

Two killed as plane lands on Portuguese beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - A small airplane made an emergency landing on a popular, crowded beach near Lisbon on Wednesday, killing two people.

Local television showed dozens of beachgoers crowding around the airplane, which had come to a stop near the water without any major damage. Two pilots onboard were unharmed and were being questioned by authorities.

Pedro Coelho Dias, a spokesman for the national maritime authority, said a man and a child were killed after the plan hit them, according to news agency Lusa.

Sao Joao de Caparica beach is one of the closest to Lisbon and draws big crowds in August, when the Portuguese take their main summer holidays.

Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Louise Ireland

