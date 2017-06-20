FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Firefighting airplane crashes in Portugal - media
June 20, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

Firefighting airplane crashes in Portugal - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - An airplane involved in firefighting efforts to extinguish huge forest fires in central Portugal crashed on Tuesday, local media reported.

Television stations SIC and TVI said the Canadair aircraft had crashed near Pedrogao Grande, centre of the biggest fire that has killed 64 people since Saturday.

News agency Lusa cited a source from the civil protection agency saying a helicopter was on its way to where the plane had gone down.

Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Richard Balmforth

