At least 20 killed in Portugal wildfires
October 16, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 6 days ago

At least 20 killed in Portugal wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - At least 20 people died in a massive wave of wildfires raging across Portugal on Sunday and Monday in the worst such calamity since a blaze killed 64 people in June, state news agency Lusa cited civil protection officials as saying.

Firefighters from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) work to put out a forest fire near As Nieves, northern Spain, October 15, 2017. Picture taken October 15, 2017. Spanish Defence Ministry/UME/Luismi Ortiz/Handout via REUTERS

Initially, officials put the death toll at six and no one was immediately available to confirm the rising death toll. The Portuguese government declared a state of public emergency in all the regions north of the Tagus river, a territory about half the size of continental Portugal.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alison Williams

