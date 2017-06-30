FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Grenades, ammunition stolen from Portugues arms depot
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a month ago

Grenades, ammunition stolen from Portugues arms depot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese authorities have informed Europol and Interpol of the theft of grenades and ammunition from a military arms depot, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The army said in a statement "offensive grenades and 9 mm ammunition" had been stolen in the robbery that took place on Thursday, without giving further details.

A spokesman at the defence ministry said international police authorities - Europol and Interpol - had been informed.

Daily Diario de Noticias reported four grenade launchers had been stolen along with 120 grenades, 1,500 bullets and 20 tear-gas grenades.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.