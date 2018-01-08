Portugal unemployment rate at 8.2 percent in November - INE

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s monthly unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in November, down from a revised reading of 8.4 in October, which was the lowest since early 2005, provisional data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People wait at the employment center to open in Sintra, Portugal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

The jobless rate compares to 10.5 percent in November 2016.

The INE revised its original estimate for October 2017 from 8.5 percent.

The youth unemployment rate in November of those aged 15 to 24 fell to 23.7 percent from 24.6 percent in October and compared with 27 percent a year earlier.

The total number of unemployed fell to 424,200 people in November from 435,000 in October, while the employed workforce stood at 4.75 million.