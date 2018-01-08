FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal unemployment rate at 8.2 percent in November - INE
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2018 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

Portugal unemployment rate at 8.2 percent in November - INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s monthly unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in November, down from a revised reading of 8.4 in October, which was the lowest since early 2005, provisional data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People wait at the employment center to open in Sintra, Portugal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

The jobless rate compares to 10.5 percent in November 2016.

The INE revised its original estimate for October 2017 from 8.5 percent.

The youth unemployment rate in November of those aged 15 to 24 fell to 23.7 percent from 24.6 percent in October and compared with 27 percent a year earlier.

The total number of unemployed fell to 424,200 people in November from 435,000 in October, while the employed workforce stood at 4.75 million.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.