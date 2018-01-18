FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Business News
January 18, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated a day ago

Italy's Poste targets at least 1.8 billion euros in 2018 postal savings fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Poste Italiane (PST.MI) said on Thursday it aimed to reap at least 1.8 billion euros (£1.6 billion) in fees this year from selling postal bonds and certificates on behalf of state lender CDP.

State-controlled Poste last year signed a three-year distribution contract with CDP that awards the Italian post office between 1.55 billion and 1.85 billion euros depending on performance targets.

    The targets for 2018-2020 factor in an average decrease of 4 billion euros a year in net inflows of postal savings, the head of Poste’s banking division Andrea Novelli told an analyst call.

    Novelli said the group was “extremely confident” it could reach those targets because in recent years it had been able to curb the drop in new postal savings.

    Poste Italiane will present a new business plan under CEO Matteo Del Fante on Feb. 27.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.