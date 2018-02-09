FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Breaking City News
February 9, 2018 / 8:27 AM / a day ago

EDF Energy awarded power capacity agreements for 8 UK nuclear plants, one gas plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* EDF Energy says secured one-year power capacity agreements for 2021/2022 for eight nuclear power plants in Britain and its West Burton B combined cycle gas turbine plant

* The eight nuclear plants are Dungeness B, Sizewell B, Hinkley Point B, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, Hartlepool, Torness and Hunterston B

* It also secured agreements for a total of 32.1 megawatts of demand-side response capacity which involves encouraging business customers to reduce consumption at times of high demand (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.