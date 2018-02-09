EDF Energy awarded power capacity agreements for 8 UK nuclear plants, one gas plant

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* EDF Energy says secured one-year power capacity agreements for 2021/2022 for eight nuclear power plants in Britain and its West Burton B combined cycle gas turbine plant

* The eight nuclear plants are Dungeness B, Sizewell B, Hinkley Point B, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, Hartlepool, Torness and Hunterston B

* It also secured agreements for a total of 32.1 megawatts of demand-side response capacity which involves encouraging business customers to reduce consumption at times of high demand (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)