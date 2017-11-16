FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Oil seeking buyers for stake in Indonesia gas field
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 8:49 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Premier Oil seeking buyers for stake in Indonesia gas field

Ron Bousso

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil (PMO.L) is seeking buyers for a 25 percent stake in the Tuna field development in Indonesia after reaching a gas sale deal with Vietnam, Chief Executive Tony Durrant said on Thursday.

Premier and SKK Migas signed on Nov. 10 an agreement to sell gas to Vietnam from the Tuna development, Premier said in a trading update. The field holds around 500 billion cubic metres of resource, Durrant said.

The offtake agreement “represents a significant step forward in the potential development of the field envisaging using a new cross-border pipeline to connect the Tuna area to the existing Nam Con Son Pipeline system in Vietnam,” Premier said.

Premier will conduct appraisal drilling for the project in 2019 and will likely make a final investment decision late that year or in early 2020, Durrant told Reuters in an interview.

The UK-focused oil and gas explorer owns a 65 percent stake in the field and will seek to sell up to a 25 percent stake to a partner in order to help finance the development, Durrant said.

“We would like to keep 40 percent of the field,” he said.

Production from the field, which Premier discovered in 2014, is expected to start in 2022, he added.

Premier Oil expects its $2.8 billion debt (2.1 billion pounds) pile to start falling, with its flagship Catcher oilfield in the North Sea set to begin production on time in December, it said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.