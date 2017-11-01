FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crisis-hit Provident Financial appoints first chief risk officer - source
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE set to raise rates for first time since 2007
BoE set to raise rates for first time since 2007
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 1:06 PM / in a day

Crisis-hit Provident Financial appoints first chief risk officer - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crisis-hit British subprime lender Provident Financial (PFG.L) has appointed former Northern Rock executive, Rick Hunkin, as its chief risk officer, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Provident has run into trouble after trying to reorganise its door-to-door lending business by ending its model of using self-employed agents as debt collectors and replacing them with directly employed staff.

The company, which gives loans to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, has been unable to recruit 2,500 employees to replace its 5,000 agents, leading to uncollected debt, a sales slump and the departure of its chief executive.

Hunkin has been chief risk officer at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) Williams & Glyn unit since August 2014 and held the same position at Northern Rock between 2008 and 2011, according to his LinkedIn page.

Hunkin states on his LinkedIn page that he will be Provident’s interim group chief risk officer effective Nov. 6.

The appointment was first reported by Sky News. bit.ly/2zonCbM

Provident declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.