FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential talks to buyers for 10 billion pound British annuities book - Sky
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Prudential talks to buyers for 10 billion pound British annuities book - Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Prudential plans to break up its 10 billion pound British pensions annuities book into four parts, in a move that could see the insurer leave its domestic market, Sky News said.

FILE PHOTO: Shadows are cast onto the logo of British life insurer Prudential on their building, in London October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

The company has contacted potential buyers in the last few weeks, Sky News said on Monday. bit.ly/2h6AcRL

The portfolio would be divided into four parts of between 2-3 billion pounds each, Sky said citing a person briefed on the insurer’s plans.

Rothesay Life, Legal & General and Pension Insurance Corporation were potential buyers according to the media report.

A spokesman for Prudential said the insurer does not “comment on market rumour and speculation”.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.