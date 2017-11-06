Prudential talks to buyers for 10 billion pound British annuities book - Sky

(Reuters) - Britain’s Prudential plans to break up its 10 billion pound British pensions annuities book into four parts, in a move that could see the insurer leave its domestic market, Sky News said.
The company has contacted potential buyers in the last few weeks, Sky News said on Monday. bit.ly/2h6AcRL
The portfolio would be divided into four parts of between 2-3 billion pounds each, Sky said citing a person briefed on the insurer’s plans.
Rothesay Life, Legal & General and Pension Insurance Corporation were potential buyers according to the media report.
A spokesman for Prudential said the insurer does not “comment on market rumour and speculation”.
