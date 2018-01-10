FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK business minister meeting Peugeot CEO to discuss Vauxhall UK plant - source
January 10, 2018 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

UK business minister meeting Peugeot CEO to discuss Vauxhall UK plant - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark is meeting Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares in Paris to discuss matters including the firm’s Vauxhall car plant, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group Carlos Tavares attends a news conference in Ruesselsheim, Germany November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Peugeot-maker PSA said in October it would make around 400 jobs cuts at the site and announced a further 250 losses this week, reducing the plant’s workforce by a third in a bid to make it more efficient by reducing it to one shift.

“The meeting has been in the diary for a while,” the source said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon

