UK engaging with Peugeot's Vauxhall over job cuts at car plant

LONDON (Reuters) - The government is in contact with Peugeot’s (PEUP.PA) British brand Vauxhall over job cuts at its north of England Ellesmere Port plant after the French automaker announced a further 250 roles will go, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Vauxhall vehicles stand in the car park outside the Vauxhall Motors plant in Ellesmere Port, Britain 17, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

“We are engaging with Vauxhall throughout the process. We have been doing so and will continue to do so,” he said.

“They are now in a period of consultation. We fully appreciate that it will be a concerning time for the factory’s workers as well as the supply chain and we, as ever, stand ready to support those affected.”

Peugeot-maker PSA said on Monday it would make more redundancies at the plant, reducing the workforce by a third as part of efforts to make it more efficient.