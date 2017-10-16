May disappointed at PSA's move to cut jobs at Vauxhall factory

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is disappointed by French carmaker PSA’s decision to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory and the government stands ready to help those affected, her spokesman said on Monday.

A Vauxhall car is parked outside Vauxhall's plant in Ellesmere Port, Britain, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“We are disappointed that Vauxhall is considering reducing staff at Ellesmere Port. We understand it is going to be a concerning time for factory’s workers as well as the wider supply chain,” the spokesman told reporters. “And, as ever, we stand ready to support those who are affected.”