Peugeot-owner to use Opel site to assemble engines - Les Echos

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot-owner PSA (PEUP.PA) will use an existing Opel site in eastern Europe to assemble 200,000 petrol engines instead of building new capacity on its own site in Slovakia as initially planned, Les Echos newspapers said on Thursday.

A spokesman for PSA declined to comment on whether the engines would be assembled at an Opel site, although he said that eventually all brands within the Peugeot group would be built on common platforms.

He added that the Slovakia gasoline engine module project was being abandoned to provide additional capacity to produce more on the future common modular platform (CMP), which will enable the assembly of electric, gasoline and diesel vehicles.

The French carmaker agreed to buy Germany’s Opel from General Motors (GM.N) in a March deal that valued the business at 2.2 billion euros (£1.96 billion).

(This story corrects spokesman comments)