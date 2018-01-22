Peugeot CEO Tavares does not want to close UK Vauxhall plants - union

LONDON (Reuters) - Peugeot’s (PEUP.PA) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said he does not want to close any of the firm’s Vauxhall car plants in Britain, the head of Britain’s biggest trade union said on Monday after meeting the boss of the French carmaker.

Peugeot acquired Vauxhall and Opel last year when it bought General Motors’ loss-making European arm, and has been pursuing a restructuring plan to return it to profitability.

“Carlos Tavares repeated his desire not to close UK plants, which is reassuring,” the Unite union’s General Secretary Len McCluskey said on Monday.

Peugeot said it wanted Unite’s help to work on plans to rebuild the industrial footprint of the British brand, which trades as Opel on the continent.

“Further meetings are planned to quickly move this recovery plan for Vauxhall’s manufacturing sites to the highest level of performance, after years of degradation,” Vauxhall said in a statement.