India police arrest three more Punjab National Bank staff in fraud case

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s federal police arrested three more employees of Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) in a $1.77 billion fraud case, an official with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday.

The three arrests include two managers of the forex department and one officer responsible for checking swift messages, the official said.

Last week, the police arrested three people, including two employees of PNB, as part of an investigation into the country’s biggest-ever bank scam.