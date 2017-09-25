FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar to accept 4 Airbus A350s it previously cancelled - sources
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 12:28 PM / in 23 days

Qatar to accept 4 Airbus A350s it previously cancelled - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways aircrafts are seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar Airways plans to take delivery of four Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 airliners that it previously cancelled over aerospace supplier problems, industry sources told Reuters.

A deal has been reached allowing the four planes, still in Qatar Airways colours and parked in Toulouse, France, to be delivered “in the near future,” one of the sources said.

Qatar Airways could not be reached for comment.

An Airbus spokesman said: “It is our customers’ privilege to comment on their next deliveries”.

The cancellation of the four jets in July had dented the Airbus order book and left it with a headache over what to do with inventory worth $1.2 billion at list prices.

Reversing the cancellation will spare Airbus millions of dollars in charges to convert the cabins for another airline and means the order for 4 jets could be re-posted to Airbus’s list of sales for the A350, of which Qatar is the largest customer.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell; editing by Luke Baker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.