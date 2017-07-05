FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 3:21 PM / a month ago

Trump talks to Egypt's Sisi, urges resolution on Qatar: White House

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gives an address after the gunmen attack in Minya, accompanied by leaders of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Council for Police (unseen), at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2017 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged a resolution to the Qatar diplomatic crisis in a telephone call on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in which they also discussed the threat from North Korea, the White House said.

Trump reiterated the need for all countries "to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also brought up the North Korea nuclear threat in the call, the White House said, and "stressed the need for all countries to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, stop hosting North Korean guest workers, and stop providing economic or military benefits to North Korea."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

