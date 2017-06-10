FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel warns Qatar crisis could lead to war - newspaper
#World News
June 10, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 2 months ago

Germany's Gabriel warns Qatar crisis could lead to war - newspaper

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (L) and Libya's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Taher Siala attend a joint news conference in Tripoli, Libya June 8, 2017.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The dispute between Qatar and other Arab states could lead to war, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a newspaper on Saturday, adding that he still saw a chance to defuse the tension.

"There is a danger that this dispute could lead to war," Gabriel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing what he called a "dramatic" harshness in relations between allied and neighbouring countries in the Gulf.

Gabriel said personal talks this week with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, and phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran and Kuwait underscored his concerns.

"After my talks this week, I know how serious the situation is, but I believe there are also good chances to make progress."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

