2 months ago
Qatar Petroleum, Shell sign LNG bunkering agreement - statement
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar Petroleum, Shell sign LNG bunkering agreement - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015.Toby Melville/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum and Shell (RDSa.L) signed a framework agreement to develop global LNG bunkering facilities on Tuesday, Qatar Petroleum said.

"We view LNG bunkering as a promising opportunity for LNG to further grow as a clean energy source," Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi was quoted as saying.

"LNG demand for bunkering is expected to increase significantly over the coming years and we believe there is real potential for such demand to reach up to 50 million tons per annum by 2030," he said.

LNG bunkering provides the shipping industry with a new fuel that helps to meet the industry’s environmental and economic targets.

Reporting By Reem Shamseddine and Noah Browning. Editing by Jane Merriman

