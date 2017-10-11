Taiwan Fair Trade Commission fines Qualcomm more than $700 million

FILE PHOTO - One of many Qualcomm buildings is shown in San Diego, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Taiwan Fair Trade Commission said on Wednesday it will fine U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) T$23.4 billion (585.99 million pounds)for anti-trust violations of its chip technology.

The Commission said in a Chinese-language statement that Qualcomm had a monopoly over the CDMA, WCDMA and LTE chip market and refused to licence its technology to other industry players.

Qualcomm is required to submit a progress report on the matter every six months to the Commission on negotiations with related parties over the issue.