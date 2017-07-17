FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 20 days ago

Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc (STCK.L) said it would buy a 25 percent stake in the Irish business of Quintessential Brands Group for up to 18.3 million euros in cash, adding Irish whiskey to its offering.

Stock Spirits said the stake in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Limited, which owns The Dublin Liberties and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey brands, is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in four years.

The consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of 15 million euros and a deferred consideration of up to 3.3 million euros, payable over a five-year period, Stock Spirit said.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.