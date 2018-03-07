FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Business News
March 7, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in a day

Rank Group says CEO Henry Birch resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said its chief executive, Henry Birch, had resigned to take over the top job at online retailer Shop Direct.

    Birch was CEO for nearly four years at Rank, which operates Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall. He has a 12-month notice period, Rank said.

    Shop Direct said separately Birch would join later this year and take the reins from interim CEO and group finance director, Derek Harding.

    Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.