(Reuters) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) on Thursday said comparable group revenue for the 16 weeks to Oct. 15 rose 2 percent on strong online growth.

The operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall said digital channel revenue across these two businesses rose by 34 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Expectations for the full year remain unchanged, Rank said.