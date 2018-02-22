FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 22, 2018 / 7:31 AM / 2 days ago

Rathbones' profit lifted by record high total assets

Simon Jessop

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers posted a 17.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Thursday, buoyed by strong markets and net inflows of new client money combining to push total assets to a record high.

Assets under management during the period were 39.1 billion pounds, as previously announced, up 14.3 percent from the prior year and just shy of a five-year target to reach 40 billion pounds by the end of 2018.

That helped pretax profit rise to 58.9 million pounds in the year to end-December, up from 50.1 million pounds in the prior-year period. Rathbones said in a statement that the board had recommended a final dividend of 39 pence.

As the broader industry continues to consolidate amid rising costs and pressure on fees, Rathbones reported an improved underlying profit margin of 30.6 percent from 29.8 percent and said it was looking for deals after a possible merger with British peer Smith & Williamson foundered in 2017.

“We enter 2018 in a good position, with industry-leading operating margins and a strong balance sheet. We will continue to look for accretive acquisition opportunities and to invest in our future with discipline,” Chief Executive Philip Howell said.

The rise in assets was driven by annual growth of 3.9 percent at its investment management unit and a rise in unit trust assets to 5.3 billion pounds from 4 billion pounds.

Calling the results “broadly in-line”, KBW analyst Jonathan Richards said he maintained a ‘Market Perform’ rating on the stock with a 2,400 pence target price.

Shares in Rathbones were up 0.5 percent at 0807 GMT.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.