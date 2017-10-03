FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon Beaumont refinery coker remains shut -sources
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 16 days ago

Exxon Beaumont refinery coker remains shut -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Exxon Mobil gas station in Denver, Colorado United States July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 45,000 barrel per day (bpd) coking unit remains shut at ExxonMobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 362,300 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery is operating at reduced production levels because the coker is shut, they said.

Two of the eight coker drums were filled with coke sludge when Hurricane Harvey disrupted operations at the refinery on Aug. 30, forcing its shutdown.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker said: “We continue to progress through our remaining restart activities.”

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.