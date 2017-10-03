Exxon Beaumont refinery coker remains shut -sources

FILE PHOTO - The Exxon Mobil gas station in Denver, Colorado United States July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 45,000 barrel per day (bpd) coking unit remains shut at ExxonMobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 362,300 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery is operating at reduced production levels because the coker is shut, they said.

Two of the eight coker drums were filled with coke sludge when Hurricane Harvey disrupted operations at the refinery on Aug. 30, forcing its shutdown.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker said: “We continue to progress through our remaining restart activities.”