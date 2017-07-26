FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Shell Convent refinery plans spring 2018 work on HCU – sources
July 26, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 8 days ago

Shell Convent refinery plans spring 2018 work on HCU – sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) is planning to make repairs to the heavy oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery during an overhaul in the spring of 2018, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, is unique because it converts residual crude under high heat and pressure in the presence of hydrogen and a catalyst into motor fuel, primarily diesel. Most hydrocrackers convert fuel oil into motor fuel.

A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

The sources said the timing of the work could shift.

The H-Oil unit had a lengthy recovery from an Aug. 11, 2016 fire that heavily damaged the unit. It was idle for three and a half months and ran at half capacity for another three and a half months before again being idled by a March 18 fire that broke out during an attempt to restart the unit at full capacity.

The H-Oil Unit returned to production at full capacity on May 23.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay

