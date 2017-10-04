Shell Convent refinery restarts half production on HCU -sources

FILE PHOTO - Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) restarted overnight half production on the heavy-oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations were normal at the Convent refinery. He declined to provide details on specific units at the plant.

Shell began a planned overhaul on the other half of the 45,000 bpd HCU, called the H-Oil Unit, the sources said.

The overhaul, which is performed about once a year, is expected to keep half of the unit closed for about a month.

The refinery was shut by a fire on the night of Sept. 26 that destroyed the transformer through which all external electrical power is supplied.

All of the refinery’s units except the H-Oil Unit restarted over the weekend.

The H-Oil Unit is a unique hydrocracker since it refines residual crude oil, which normally is processed by coking units.

It uses hydrogen and a catalyst under high heat and pressure to produce motor fuels.