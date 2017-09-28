FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell to restart Convent refinery by early next week -sources
Sections
Featured
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
CHINA'S PARTY CONGRESS
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
Entertainment
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence
Sport
FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in 20 days

Shell to restart Convent refinery by early next week -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A guard stands outside Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell's first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme -

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to restart its 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery by early next week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was shut by a plantwide power outage due to a transformer fire on Tuesday night.

A Shell spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

Power was restored to the west side of the refinery, which is 57 miles (92 km) west of New Orleans, the sources said. Shell hopes power will be returned to the east side of the plant by late Friday.

The refinery is scheduled to begin a planned overhaul next week on its 45,000 bpd heavy-oil hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, the sources said. The work will shut half the unit’s production for up to a month.

This is the second fire this year at the Convent refinery and the third since Aug. 11, 2016. The two previous blazes were on the H-Oil Unit. The second fire was on March 18, 2017.

Shell took over sole ownership of the Convent refinery on May 1, 2017 when it and Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) ended a nearly 20-year refining partnership.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.