Shell to restart Convent refinery by early next week -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to restart its 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery by early next week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was shut by a plantwide power outage due to a transformer fire on Tuesday night.

A Shell spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

Power was restored to the west side of the refinery, which is 57 miles (92 km) west of New Orleans, the sources said. Shell hopes power will be returned to the east side of the plant by late Friday.

The refinery is scheduled to begin a planned overhaul next week on its 45,000 bpd heavy-oil hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, the sources said. The work will shut half the unit’s production for up to a month.

This is the second fire this year at the Convent refinery and the third since Aug. 11, 2016. The two previous blazes were on the H-Oil Unit. The second fire was on March 18, 2017.

Shell took over sole ownership of the Convent refinery on May 1, 2017 when it and Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) ended a nearly 20-year refining partnership.