FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell Deer Park joint-venture refinery weighs repair to gasoline unit - sources
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 8:59 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Shell Deer Park joint-venture refinery weighs repair to gasoline unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSa.L) joint-venture 325,700 barrel-per-day Deer Park, Texas, refinery workers were examining a leaking pipe for a possible quick repair on Thursday after idling the gasoline-producing unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations at the refinery were stable on Thursday afternoon.

The leak in the gas pipe forced Shell to halt production on the 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on Thursday, the sources said.

The workers were trying to determine if the leak developed in a single spot or because the pipe’s wall has thinned too much to allow a repair, the sources said.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], Mexico’s national oil company.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.