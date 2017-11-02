Shell Deer Park joint-venture refinery weighs repair to gasoline unit - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSa.L) joint-venture 325,700 barrel-per-day Deer Park, Texas, refinery workers were examining a leaking pipe for a possible quick repair on Thursday after idling the gasoline-producing unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations at the refinery were stable on Thursday afternoon.

The leak in the gas pipe forced Shell to halt production on the 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on Thursday, the sources said.

The workers were trying to determine if the leak developed in a single spot or because the pipe’s wall has thinned too much to allow a repair, the sources said.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], Mexico’s national oil company.