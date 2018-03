(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) on Monday reported it will begin start-up of the units that were shut down in January for planned maintenance at its Norco, Louisiana manufacturing facility, over the next week.

FILE PHOTO - A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“This process could take several days to complete once it is initiated,” the company reported in a community alert message.

Shell operates a 225,800-barrels-per-day refinery at its Norco site