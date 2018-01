PARIS (Reuters) - Renault Group (RENA.PA) said on Tuesday its 2017 sales rose 3.4 percent in France to 673,869 units, the highest in six years, driven by a 6.5 percent increase at its no-frills Dacia brand.

The logo of Renault is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sales for the Renault brand were up 2.7 percent, the company said.