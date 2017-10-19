FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rentokil reports 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue
October 19, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 days ago

Rentokil reports 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L), the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.

Revenue at the pest control divison rose by 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis and 17.8 percent including acquisitions.

The company bought six businesses during the quarter and added that its pipeline for deals in the current quarter and in 2018 remained “strong”.

It also maintained its full-year forecast despite saying some of its operations had been affected by severe weather conditions. The company gets over 90 percent of its revenue from outside the UK and carries out minimal cross-border trading.

”Notwithstanding the impact of severe weather conditions on some of our businesses in the third quarter, prospects remain good for the remainder of the year across the majority of our markets and our guidance for the full year is unchanged,” Chief Executive Andy Ransom said.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich

