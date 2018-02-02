Environment for investing in commodities best in a decade - Goldman Sachs

(Reuters) - The environment for investing in commodities is the best since 2004-2008, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday, saying it expects returns of 15 percent over the next six months and of 10 percent over the next year.

Less supply, more demand and lower-than-expected commodity inventories should help prices trend higher until later this year, Goldman said, as it maintained its “overweight” recommendation on commodities.

“With low and declining inventories in key commodity markets, we expect commodity price volatility will rise from the current historically low levels.”

Goldman raised its oil, copper, iron ore and coal forecasts.

The bank raised its 6-month Brent crude oil target to as high as $82.50 per barrel.

“OPEC is showing little interest in ramping back up and has likely overtightened the markets. Shale producers’ access to capital markets is curtailed until financial metrics improve.”

Goldman expects metal supplies to remain tight, given the financial, economic and environmental success of Chinese supply-side policy reforms.

The bank forecast returns from S&P GSCI enhanced commodity index at 7.4, 14.7 and 10 percent for 3, 6 and 12 months, respectively.