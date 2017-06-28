FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall wins 310 million euros order for German army infantry systems
June 28, 2017 / 9:39 AM / a month ago

Rheinmetall wins 310 million euros order for German army infantry systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) has won an order with a net value of 310 million euros (£275 million) to supply 68 soldier systems - wearable high-tech gear for infantry - to the German army, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bundeswehr has procured a total of 90 such systems since 2012, Rheinmetall said. They have been in service with German troops in Afghanistan since summer 2013.

The 68 platoon systems are enough to equip over 2,460 soldiers, Rheinmetall said.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

