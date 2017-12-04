Roche's Foundation Medicine wins FDA blessing for new cancer test

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) on Monday said its Foundation Medicine (FMI.O) unit won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a test to help doctors understand the genetic profile of patients’ tumours and guide them to effective therapies.

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Roche, which owns 58 percent of Foundation, is hoping to use the FoundationOne CDx assay to personalise cancer care, where treatment is better tailored to the specific molecular characteristics of each patient’s disease.