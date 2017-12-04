FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's Foundation Medicine wins FDA blessing for new cancer test
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 6:41 AM / in a day

Roche's Foundation Medicine wins FDA blessing for new cancer test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) on Monday said its Foundation Medicine (FMI.O) unit won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a test to help doctors understand the genetic profile of patients’ tumours and guide them to effective therapies.

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Roche, which owns 58 percent of Foundation, is hoping to use the FoundationOne CDx assay to personalise cancer care, where treatment is better tailored to the specific molecular characteristics of each patient’s disease.

Reporting by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.