Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L) would be interested in providing an engine for any new middle of the market jet, its chief executive said on Wednesday, if doing so made commercial sense.

FILE PHOTO: Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, designed specifically for the Airbus A350 family of aircraft, are seen on the assembly line at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Ellis/File Photo

Boeing (BA.N) is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.

Rolls-Royce currently specialises in making engines for bigger planes, which carry more passengers.

“We’re in the business of selling engines and so naturally we would want to go after that opportunity if it makes commercial sense,” CEO Warren East told analysts on Wednesday, after the company reported a 25 percent jump in annual profits.

“Strategically it makes perfect sense for us to go after that and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.