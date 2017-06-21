Ruling Social Democrats to unveil new name on Monday - leader

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's ruling Social Democrats will unveil a new prime minister to replace outgoing Sorin Grindeanu on Monday, when presidential consultations with political groupings are due, their leader said on Wednesday.

"I'm absolutely sure the president will accept our ruling coalition's nomination for a prime minister on Monday," Liviu Dragnea told reporters. "If he have a PM designated on Monday, we may have new cabinet approved by the end of next week."Dragnea's leftists overwhelmingly voted to oust Grindeanu's six-month-old government earlier in the day, opening the way for a new cabinet with a robust parliament majority over the next few weeks.