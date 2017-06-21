FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruling Social Democrats to unveil new name on Monday - leader
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

Ruling Social Democrats to unveil new name on Monday - leader

Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu walks following a news conference after a no-confidence motion in Bucharest, Romania, June 21, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's ruling Social Democrats will unveil a new prime minister to replace outgoing Sorin Grindeanu on Monday, when presidential consultations with political groupings are due, their leader said on Wednesday.

"I'm absolutely sure the president will accept our ruling coalition's nomination for a prime minister on Monday," Liviu Dragnea told reporters. "If he have a PM designated on Monday, we may have new cabinet approved by the end of next week."Dragnea's leftists overwhelmingly voted to oust Grindeanu's six-month-old government earlier in the day, opening the way for a new cabinet with a robust parliament majority over the next few weeks.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams

