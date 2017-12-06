FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Royal Mail sees progress in talks with union over pension row
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2017 / 6:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UK's Royal Mail sees progress in talks with union over pension row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail (RMG.L) said on Wednesday its mediated talks with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) to end a row over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme were advancing.

FILE PHOTO - Royal Mail vans are parked in the Leytonstone post office depot in London, Britain early July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

The CWU has been at odds with Royal Mail since April over its plans to save billions of pounds on its pension contributions and has attempted to call a strike.

“Mediation has helped both parties to better understand their respective positions,” Royal Mail said.

Royal Mail, which appointed Lynette Harris of Britain’s Central Arbitration Committee in October to mediate, said the mediator recommended Royal Mail and CWU commit to introducing a collective defined contribution (CDC) scheme with a defined benefit element.

Royal Mail was privatised four years ago and is one of the few big British firms to still have a defined-benefit pension scheme, which pays out a proportion of a member’s final salary determined by length of service.

The mediator also recommended establishing a pensions forum to lobby the government to make the necessary legislative and regulatory changes so that a CDC scheme could be established.

“Agreement on certain issues is more advanced than on others but all issues remain open for negotiation and final agreement,” Royal Mail said.

CWU was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.