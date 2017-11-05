FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby league - Three Scotland players kicked out of World Cup squad
November 5, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in 20 hours

Rugby league - Three Scotland players kicked out of World Cup squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three Scotland players, including captain Danny Brough, have been dropped from their Rugby League World Cup squad after being deemed too drunk to board a flight.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Rugby League - England v Scotland - 2016 Ladbrokes Four Nations - Ricoh Arena, Coventry - 5/11/16 Danny Brough of Scotland Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes Livepic

Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker remained in New Zealand while the rest of the players flew to Cairns in Australia for next week’s final group game against Samoa.

“These players have not adhered to the standards of behaviour,” Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said on Sunday.

“They will leave early a tournament it is a privilege to be involved in.”

Brough, the Huddersfield Giants halfback, became Scotland’s most-capped player when he made his 24th appearance in their opening game of the tournament against Tonga.

Scotland lost their first two matches in the tournament but could still reach the knockout stages.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

