Rugby - Lezana back to bolster Argentina pack against Ireland

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Tomas Lezana has returned from a lightning trip home and is back in the Argentine test team for a match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, one of three changes announced by coach Daniel Hourcade on Thursday

Lezana takes over from Juan Manuel Leguizamon at number eight for the Pumas, while Matias Moroni and Ramiro Moyano are brought into the back line.

Lezana played in the first of Argentina’s three tests on their November tour of Europe, when they were defeated 21-8 by England at Twickenham on Nov. 11. He was then allowed to return to Buenos Aires after the death of his grandmother.

Argentina then beat Italy 31-15 last Saturday in their second test, which Lezana missed. He rejoined the squad on Monday.

Argentina beat Ireland 43-20 in their last meeting in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Rugby World Cup but have yet to overcome their hosts in eight tests in Dublin.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Ramiro Moyano, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Tomas Lezana, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Santiago Garcia Botta Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Sebastian Cancelliere.