Sanchez returns as Pumas make four changes

(Reuters) - Nicolas Sanchez will return at flyhalf for Argentina in place of veteran Juan Martin Hernandez in one of four changes to the Pumas’ starting line-up to face Italy in Florence on Saturday.

Sanchez came off the bench to score the only Argentine try last Saturday at Twickenham as the South Americans started their three-match European tour with a 21-8 loss to England.

Matias Orlando is back at centre in place of Matias Moroni while 24-year-old winger Sebastian Cancelliere is given a start in his fourth international.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon takes Tomas Lezana’s place at number eight after Lezana returned home for family reasons.

Saturday’s test marks a 50th international in charge for coach Daniel Hourcade, who took over the team four years ago.

“Many things have changed. Over time, we have managed to impose our idea of a much more offensive style, to risk much more,” Hourcade told the Argentine rugby union’s website (lospumas.com.ar).

“Some things have improved and others still demand that we have to continue working. We are in the middle of a project aimed at the 2019 World Cup. That was always the main objective,” he added.

“We aim to maintain the good work done against England and make some changes to our style of play, particularly making the attack more dynamic,” Hourcade added.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Sebastian Cancelliere, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Santiago Garcia Botta Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Banjamin Macome, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Juan Martin Hernandez, 23-Matias Moroni.