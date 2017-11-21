FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wallabies' Cheika under investigation over comments, conduct
November 21, 2017 / 2:35 AM / 2 days ago

Wallabies' Cheika under investigation over comments, conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia head coach Michael Cheika is facing an investigation over his comments and conduct after he reacted angrily to several key decisions that went against his side during last Saturday’s 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England vs Australia - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Australia head coach Michael Cheika. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

World Rugby referred Cheika to the Autumn Internationals’ disciplinary body after the 50-year-old walked down to the touchline to protest decisions and exchanged words with supporters.

Australia had captain Michael Hooper and full-back Kurtley Beale yellow carded in the first half and had two tries disallowed.

“Following various media reports and a referral from World Rugby, the Disciplinary Officer for the Autumn Internationals is investigating comments and conduct attributed to the head coach of the Australian national team Michael Cheika... ,” the disciplinary body said in a statement.

An update regarding the investigation is expected to be issued later on Tuesday.

Australia play their last international for the year against Scotland on Nov. 25.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

