Wallabies' Cheika warned over angry outbursts
November 23, 2017 / 7:11 PM / a day ago

Wallabies' Cheika warned over angry outbursts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rugby coach Michael Cheika has been warned about his future conduct by the game’s global governing body but will not face sanction following a number of angry outbursts during Australia’s 30-6 loss to England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England vs Australia - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Australia head coach Michael Cheika before the match REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Wallabies coach was investigated by World Rugby’s disciplinary officer after TV pictures showed him sarcastically applauding decisions and leaving his seat to remonstrate with both officials and fans.

In its statement, World Rugby said that the 50-year-old had cooperated fully with the investigation and made an “open apology for any offence caused.”

Announcing that there would be no disciplinary proceedings, World Rugby urged Cheika to be aware of his conduct during televised matches and to “moderate his conduct and language accordingly.”

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

